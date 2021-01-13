CX Institutional Buys 749 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $353.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $358.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.82 and a 200-day moving average of $316.12.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

