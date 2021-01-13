CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.