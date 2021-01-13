CX Institutional Sells 22,334 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,948.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

