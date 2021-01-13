CX Institutional Sells 2,891 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $142.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

