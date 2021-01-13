CX Institutional Sells 3,278 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after acquiring an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cummins by 10,345.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.