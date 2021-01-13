CX Institutional Takes $1.51 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 331,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

