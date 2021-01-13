CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 41,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 226,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.