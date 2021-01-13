Cypress Capital Group Buys 60 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

