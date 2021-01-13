Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,573,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

