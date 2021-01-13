Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 155,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,418,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,840,000 after buying an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 215,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

