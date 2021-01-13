Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,728 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

