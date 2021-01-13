Cypress Capital Group Sells 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.29. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

