Cypress Capital Group Sells 904 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 65.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.