CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 5.7%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. 552,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 748,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

