Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Lessened by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,811 shares of company stock worth $8,506,322 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

