CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 139,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 225,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

