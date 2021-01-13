Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $41.22. 3,266,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,674,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

