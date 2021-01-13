Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $391.80 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,350,376,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,376,183 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

