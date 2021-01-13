Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,673. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

