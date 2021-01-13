Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) to Hold

BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BAIC Motor stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. BAIC Motor has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.