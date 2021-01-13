Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSEEY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

