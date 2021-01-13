Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,267,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,390,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,905. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

