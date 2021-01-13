Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,289 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.