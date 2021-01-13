Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 1,740,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,738,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dana by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,918,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

