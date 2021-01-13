Daryl G. Byrd Sells 90,883 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 665,201 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 337,062 shares during the period.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.