Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) were up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 116,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 92,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The firm has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,240 shares during the quarter. Data I/O accounts for 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Data I/O worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

