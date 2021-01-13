Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) were up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 116,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 92,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.43% of Data I/O worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

