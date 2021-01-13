Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.93) Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($4.93) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.90). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

PLAY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

