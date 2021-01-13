DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 222 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in FMC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in FMC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,044. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

