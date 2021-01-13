DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 569.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 72,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

