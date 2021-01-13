DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 104,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

