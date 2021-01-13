DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. 172,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

