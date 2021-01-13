DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $267.59. 35,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,596. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

