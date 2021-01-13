DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,241,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

