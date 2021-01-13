DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,236 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

