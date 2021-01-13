DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $62.85 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.39% of Colfax worth $62,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Colfax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -790.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

