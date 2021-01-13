DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.16% of Ball worth $48,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,567. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

