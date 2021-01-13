DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 86,300 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399,196 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $21.82.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

