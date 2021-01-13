DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 905 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Watsco worth $141,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NYSE WSO traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,023. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.