DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 715.1% in December

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 715.1% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBSDY. ValuEngine raised DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

