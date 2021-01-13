DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCCPF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DCC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

