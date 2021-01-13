Deborah L. Dyson Sells 600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

