DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $164,706.30 and approximately $892.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00379559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.71 or 0.04254503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.