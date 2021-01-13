Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

