Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.18 and last traded at $71.23. 7,625,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 2,958,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Specifically, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,209,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $6,827,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,073,060.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.