DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 10.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,380,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,389,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $725.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

