Desjardins Weighs in on Nexus REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nexus REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Nexus REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 million during the quarter.

