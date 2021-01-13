Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 901,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

