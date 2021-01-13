Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.35 on Monday. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

