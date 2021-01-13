Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Detwiler Fenton Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Detwiler Fenton Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

